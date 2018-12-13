ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's important to take care of your responsibilities so you can relax without feeling stressed. Don't overspend. Pay attention to detail, and don't neglect your lover.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't reveal secrets. You may feel it's up to you to deliver such news, but ruining someone else's plans will end up making you feel bad. Consider the information you were trusted with to be a privilege and a reminder to do something nice for someone you love.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Distance yourself from people who tend to be users or who try to entice you to take on bad habits or to be irresponsible. Personal growth, wisdom and maturity are the greatest gifts you can give your family and good friends.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Romance and personal improvements are favored. Aim to stabilize your relationship with the people you care about and to make special plans that will encourage developing a stronger bond next year.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get involved in children's activities, and volunteer to help those less fortunate. Productivity will be the key to staying out of trouble. Give of yourself and save your cash.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Concentrate on being creative and changing with the times instead of trying to keep things the same. Go about your business and avoid anyone who is excessive or overreacts.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of your responsibilities in order to avoid negativity and complaints. A practical approach will help you avoid a run-in with someone you love.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Choose to be loving and peaceful instead of aggravating a situation that is already going through emotional changes. Open up and make a proposal to someone you love.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't trust a busy salesperson or someone trying to persuade you to do something you probably shouldn't. Pay closer attention to home, family and what's most important to you. A personal change looks welcoming.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): How you handle others will make a difference to them as well as to you. Being thankful for what you have and sharing with those close to you will make you feel good. A little romance will lead to a brighter future.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Preparation is in your best interest if you want to bring greater stability to your life. Your enthusiasm and love will radiate and bring you closer to the people you care about most.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Taking part or volunteering your time and experience will help you realize your capabilities and your calling.