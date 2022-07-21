Astro Advice

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Find a method that works for you. Limit your intake and diminish your responsibilities. Know what you want and be intent on following through with your plans.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stop worrying about what others do. Put your heart into what you know and do best. Don't let compliments go to your head, causing you to offer too much to something that doesn't benefit you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Seize the moment, do your thing and bask in the glory. Don't hesitate or overreact. A strategic plan executed with precision will change the way others see you and how you see yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Emotional challenges will surface if you let things get to you. Size up situations before you launch a counterattack. Ask questions and take the initiative to bring about positive change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You know how to play, but losing doesn't come easy. Don't let anger seep in and turn into something you cannot control. Challenge yourself physically and keep your emotions under control.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Spend more time nurturing what you've worked so hard to acquire. Good relationships take work, and building a solid home base takes ingenuity and resources.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Observe, calculate and adjust. Having a flexible attitude will encourage positive change. Don't put up with wasteful people, hangers-on and those taking advantage of your kind heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take the reins and charge forward independently. Waiting around for others or following someone else's lead will not get you where you want to go. You'll find your calling if you are honest.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take a unique approach to something you long to master. The skills you gain will inspire you and lead to valuable opportunities. Someone you least expect will offer sage advice.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Refuse to let your emotions step in and ruin things for you. Put your ego aside and do what you do best. Let the results speak for you, and you'll sidestep interference.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Be observant, but don't think everyone else has answers or insight into what you can or should do next. Only you can decide your strengths and weaknesses. Share your skills, energy and time.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Hunker down and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. Consider your dreams and push forward. It's OK to be different and to trust and believe in yourself. Say what's on your mind.