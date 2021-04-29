Astro Advice

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't give in to someone who is taking advantage of you. Set personal goals and stick to them. Do your own thing, be unique and let your intuition lead the way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't spare any detail when dealing with administrative matters. It's essential to have your facts straight if you want to seal a deal. Preparation will help you avoid disappointment.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- If you are worried, set up a virtual meeting to avoid risk. Be assertive and innovative; you will dominate a conversation that can be life-changing. Put your energy where it counts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Focus on personal gains, physical fitness and nurturing meaningful relationships. Don't scoff if someone makes a change. Do your own thing, and you'll meet someone who shares your interest.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep things in perspective and ask pertinent questions. Once you have all the facts, it will be easy to make a decision. A little romance will help you unwind and change your mindset.