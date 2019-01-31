ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep moving on the 3rd, and don't stop until you are satisfied with what you've accomplished. Blowing off steam and keeping busy will help you avoid trouble.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll come to a conclusion on the 3rd that will help you make an important decision regarding your future. Look at every angle and make your move. Expect to face opposition, but don't back down.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be discriminant when it comes to the decisions you make. Go directly to the source if someone wants you to pitch in and help. Know what's expected of you before you say yes.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Try doing something different on the 3rd. A new hobby or exercising your right to make your life better. Opportunities are only as good as the returns you receive. Aim to keep things fair.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can achieve plenty if you have a clear conscience and nothing is standing in your way. Personal or physical change will turn out well. Be and do your best; good things will come your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set up a routine that you feel you can stick to until you achieve your goal. Walk away from indulgent behavior. Protect your possessions, money and your personal passwords and information.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Rationalize how best to deal with someone who is demanding without getting upset or involved in a dispute. You need a diversion that will bring you joy and ease your stress.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A destination that offers a variety of things to do will spark your imagination. Do your best to get along with everyone; you'll avoid an awkward situation. Get back to basics, and a positive change will occur.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more thought into what you want to do with the rest of your life on the 3rd, and you'll come up with a plan that makes sense. Put more time and effort into self-improvement, not indulgent behavior.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Rationalize the best way to deal with people who are unpredictable. You can't change others, but you can strive to be compassionate, understanding and loving.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It will be easy to lose sight of what you are trying to accomplish if someone doesn't give you all the information you require to make a wise decision. Don't hesitate to ask direct questions.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Let your experience help you divert a situation that is extravagant or unhealthy. Avoid getting into a spat with someone who is stubborn. Moderation should be your goal.