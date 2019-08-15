ARIES (March 21-April 19): Observe how others react on the 18th. The insight you get into a situation will help you ward off anyone trying to take advantage of you. Keep moving forward on the 19th, 20th and 21st. The less idle time you have, the better.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change due to circumstances that arise on the 18th will alter your priorities, pushing you in a different direction. What you learn will help you bypass a costly mistake and encourage you to take part in something concrete.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your life, relationships with others, and past in perspective on the 18th. If you let your emotions run wild, you will end up being misinformed or trusting someone you shouldn't.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Try something different on the 18th, and you will meet interesting people who will help you expand your mind and open your heart to new adventures. Nurture meaningful relationships, and engage in pastimes that will benefit everyone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Pay attention to the changes going on around you on the 18th. You may need to enforce updates to keep up with changes. Be rational on the 19th, 20th and 21st.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your life simple on the 18th, and take a minimalist approach to the way you run your home. Saving will ease stress and help you move in a direction that brings you greater satisfaction.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Engage in something that sparks your imagination on the 18th and helps you see the possibilities that are within reach. Share your thoughts, but not your cash or other personal information.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put your energy where it counts on the 18th. Fixing up your personal space or spending time with someone who makes you a better person will leave you feeling positive and open to new beginnings.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be wary of offers on the 18th that sound too good to be true. Emotional tactics will be used to push you into something excessive. Take care of your physical, emotional and financial health.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stop trying to do for everyone else on the 18th, and take a moment to relax and lower your stress level. Make changes at home that add to your comfort and encourage spending downtime with loved ones.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Think big on the 18th, then weed out what isn't necessary, and you will find the balance you are looking for and the success you desire. Romance is in the stars.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for ways to help others on the 18th that won't jeopardize your lifestyle, finances or your reputation. Simplicity and moderation are in your best interest. Romance will enhance your personal life.