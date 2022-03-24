Astro Advice

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Reach out to someone who can help you excel. Don't wait for things to come to you; take control and do your part. Change begins with you. Now's the time to chase your dreams.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- If the path is clear, move ahead, but if it's not, back away. Keep life simple and your plans doable. Refuse to let

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be original without being impractical. Push forward with common sense. You'll recognize when situations and suggestions are not worthy of your time or money. Put your strength where it will count.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- An emotional response will not help you get your way. Look for the good in everything and everyone. Do your best to make a difference and be part of the solution.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Unreasonable behavior won't impress anyone, but a kind gesture will attract the people you want in your circle. You'll figure out the changes required to set you on a positive path.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Concentrate on changes that improve your life and relationships. Channel your energy into the things that make you happy, and it will ease stress and inspire you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- If you trust others to do things your way, you'll be disappointed. Be passionate about your beliefs and dedicated to your loved ones and the causes you care about. Don't overspend to impress someone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put yourself in someone else's shoes and rethink your next move. You can bring about positive change without disrupting or challenging someone's beliefs. Give others the freedom to do as they please.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Actions will take precedence over words. How you use your skills, knowledge and experience to reach your goals will make a bold statement. Do what's best for you while also helping others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Be careful how and who you defend. Gather information before joining a movement that may not live up to your principles. A change at home can alter how you feel about someone close to you. Don't assume; verify facts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A direct approach to professional and financial matters will be essential. Emotional spending or letting your feelings disrupt your responsibilities will hinder your progress.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put everything in place before you share your intentions with others. A sudden change will leave you scrambling. Focus on doing things right the first time and sticking to a budget.

