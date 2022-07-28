Astro Advice

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Conflict will make you think and spark new beginnings. Don't waste your time on anger. If you use your energy to accomplish your goals, you will find the quickest route to happiness.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be part of the solution and make a difference. A change you make will bring positive results. Sharing with a loved one will bring you closer and help you make financial adjustments.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll overreact if given the chance. Think matters through, and don't act on assumptions. Look inward and concentrate on self-improvement. Discipline will be key.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Actions will speak louder than words. Live up to your promises and set high standards. Don't let anger set in when doing your best and keeping a positive attitude are what's needed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Be smart with your cash. Pay attention to detail and set practical goals. Turn your attention to home and family and ways to improve relationships and living arrangements.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Plan the changes you want to enforce. Live within your means, and refuse to let anyone talk you into something that makes you feel uncomfortable. Personal improvements will add to your popularity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- When in doubt, sit tight and wait to see what happens. Take the high road, regardless of what others do, and you'll have no regrets. A job opportunity or financial gain looks promising.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Engage in something that inspires and motivates you to head in a new direction. A change will boost your morale and help you move on from situations holding you back. Let go of the past.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Know what you must do to overcome adversity and make amends. Stand behind your statements, but don't ignore outside input. Networking will help you figure out who can help you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Set boundaries, but don't limit what you can achieve. Anger and instability will settle in if you aren't smart about handling others. Choose your battles and allies wisely.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll be your own worst enemy if you don't stick to the truth and honor your promises. Diligence and discipline will help you advance; bold but empty statements will work against you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Use creative input to your advantage. Take what others offer and turn it into something spectacular. Your insight will draw attention and encourage others to look up to you.