ARIES (March 21-April 19): Assess what's going on in your life, and discuss your intentions with anyone who will be affected by the changes you make. A suggestion will be worth considering. Don't limit looking for opportunities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Patience will be required when dealing with red-tape issues, contracts or medical matters. Size up your situation and look for suitable solutions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you complain or say what's on your mind, you will face criticism from someone who can put a damper on your plans. A happy attitude will encourage others to let go of negativity.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A creative or unusual outlet will inspire you to get involved in something that will bring you in touch with people who share your interests. A partnership you have with someone should be looked at carefully.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotions will surface, putting you in an awkward position if you haven't done something you promised to do. Personal improvements are encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Live within your means. Talk to someone you trust or who has more experience and you'll be given valuable advice. Stay in control by using diplomacy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The best way to guide someone you love is to show understanding and to listen to their concerns. Don't argue; show support and offer realistic solutions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It's important to understand what others are going through before you make a judgment call. Focus on self-improvement, not trying to change others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Romance will enhance your life. Discuss what you want and what you are willing to do. Coming to an agreement with someone you love will ease stress and get you moving in a positive direction.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A deep breath followed by a sound solution will help you avoid a spat that can lead to regret. If someone is unreasonable, walk away and let him or her sort out the matter alone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If someone tries to intervene or uses emotional tactics, interject and put a stop to it. Use intelligence to outsmart manipulative people.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't let someone with less integrity give you a hard time or make you feel foolish about the choices you make. Get involved in something that makes you feel good.