ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for a way to excel on the 11th. Attend a networking function or work to improve your skills or qualifications to advance. Don't let your emotions get in the way of your job or how productive you are on the 12th and 13th.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A promise made on the 11th should suggest your loyalty. Socialize with people who bring out the best in you. Say little but do a lot on the 12th and 13th. You'll be judged by your accomplishments, not what you pontificate.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spend more time at home or with the ones you love on the 11th. An outsider will try to confuse you regarding where you put your priorities. Follow your heart, and trust in your intuition.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do things differently on the 11th if you haven't been having any luck following a routine. A change can be exhilarating as well as rewarding. Your feelings regarding someone or something will take a turn on the 12th and 13th.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Interact with people who motivate you on the 11th. Romance is on the rise, and a promise can be made. Refuse to let a change at work or within your circle of friends be a cause for alarm on the 12th and 13th.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Simplicity and moderation should be priorities on the 11th. Plan to do something fun but not expensive. A day at the beach, walk in the park with someone you love or spending time relaxing at home is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pay closer attention to what others are doing on the 11th, and you'll know exactly how to react. Spontaneity will get you into trouble. When one door closes, another will open.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for new opportunities on the 11th, and you'll find something that interests you. Reconnecting with someone from your past will stir up memories and be a reminder of what you want to accomplish.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An outing with friends or a family gathering on the 11th will lead to information that will encourage you to make physical changes to the way or where you live. Make a point to save instead of spend on the 12th and 13th.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at your spending habits on the 11th, and rectify any foreseeable problem. Feeling financially secure will help ease stress. You can't buy love or respect; you can only earn it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Attend an event and look for opportunities on the 11th that will encourage making new connections. Love and romance are in the stars. Don't make an impulsive move or change on the 12th and 13th.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be modest about what you have to offer on the 11th. Do what you do best, and let others see for themselves. Gain confidence through your actions. You can make a difference on the 12th and 13th if you lend a helping hand.