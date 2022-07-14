Astro Advice

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't settle for less or take on too much. Evaluate your position and what others expect, and you'll come up with a rational alternative. Set boundaries, limit your spending and keep a cool head.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Distance yourself from unreliable people. Consider what you want, then look at the best way to reach your target. Doing things for yourself will promote discipline and help you get the best results.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll be open to suggestions and will get the support and help you require to fulfill your needs. Be creative with investments, contracts and how you handle health concerns.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Make a point to study the broader view of whatever situation you face before narrowing things down. Say less and do more to avoid any potential issues. Be true to yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take charge before someone tries to beat you to it. If change is required, start doing what's necessary to get to where you want to go. Speak up, and take a firm hand with meddlers.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Set your sights on what you want, and don't stop until you are satisfied with what transpires. Set partnership rules and keep communication flowing. Cool heads will be required.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Be a good listener, and you'll know exactly how to have an impact on others. A change at home will help bring you closer to your desired lifestyle. Pay attention to your work/life balance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Observation will reveal what's going on around you. Bide your time, watch for signs and symbols, and make plans geared toward better health and happiness. Express your feelings and intentions.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Offer help, and you'll receive the same in return. Associate with people who share your concerns. Take the initiative to come up with and present a unique way to make improvements. Trust your gut.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Tread carefully. Not everyone will be on your side. Be aware of insincere gestures. Don't react to something without sufficient evidence; take a moment to discover the truth firsthand.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A passionate path will take you where you want to go. It's OK to veer off in a direction that adds to your journey's flavor. Explore and discover, but also know when to say no. Follow your heart.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- First, take care of money, contracts and medical issues. Set priorities that help support your efforts. A sustainable lifestyle will highlight your best traits. Be open, honest and reliable.