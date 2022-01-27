Astro Advice

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be secretive regarding your plans. Check out what it will take for you to head in a meaningful direction. Feeling good about what you do will lift your spirits and encourage you to work hard.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Find a unique way to invest your time, money or skills, and it will help you gain respect, recognition and support. Put more energy into initiating the changes that will make your life better.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stick to what and who you know and trust. Refuse to let your emotions take control when dealing with a friend or loved one. Play fair and expect the same from others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- If you pivot from one thing to another, you'll lose sight of your goal. Stick to your original plan, then move forward. A steady pace will lead to bigger and better opportunities. Enjoy time with a loved one.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Leave nothing to chance. Do your part to live up to your promises. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your progress or tempt you to do something you know you shouldn't. Be wary of extravagant offers.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Explore what's available and how you can use your skills to surpass your expectations. Dig in and put your energy where it will turn a profit for you. Connect with like-minded people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stop and rethink your next move. Emotions will escalate if someone makes changes that don't fit your intentions or plans. Be persistent and head down the path that makes you feel comfortable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Get into the groove and keep up with what's current. Staying fit, socializing, networking and participating in something uplifting will lead to new connections and a healthy routine.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Revisit the past to figure out the best way to handle someone or something that is causing you grief. Show restraint when someone asks for too much. Look out for your interests and protect your assets.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep an open mind, but don't be gullible. Helping others is honorable, but make sure you don't get left doing all the work yourself. Leave plenty of time to take care of your needs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put your energy where it will do some good. Finish what you start before you head out with friends. Take your responsibilities seriously, and you'll avoid criticism and complaints.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Stand up for your beliefs and put your reputation on the line. Having confidence and living up to your promises will affect the way others respond to you. Share your thoughts with a loved one.

