Astro Advice

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You know the drill, so get moving. Mulling over what's left undone will leave you feeling despondent. Stop procrastinating and put what's holding you back behind you. Eliminate

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Emotional matters will affect work and personal responsibilities. Be realistic regarding what you can handle and who you can count on for assistance. Ask someone who owes you a favor to help.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Know when to reach out for expert advice and when to rely on your own common sense. Taking on the impossible will negatively affect your health and well-being. Use your time wisely.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't make a snap decision when it comes to financial matters. Bide your time until you come across an investment or plan that fits into your lifestyle and objectives.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Talk to experts, old friends and those you have enjoyed working alongside, and you will gain insight into what not to do regarding financial and legal matters. Flirting will get you in trouble.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You are ready to settle into something that excites you. Take the plunge and do whatever is necessary to ensure you dazzle everyone you encounter with your skills, intelligence and fortitude.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Pay attention to your relationships with others. Overreacting or being stubborn will not help you get your way. If you want to make some real changes, use incentives, charm and compliments.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll receive valuable information. Use what you know to bring about positive professional changes. Trust and believe in yourself. Don't worry about pleasing everyone.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Your actions will have a bigger and better impact than your words. Take a disciplined approach to how you handle finances, medical issues and contractual offers. Prove your worth.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You may not relish change, but you will turn it to your advantage if you act wisely. Choose your words with care, speak the truth and follow your heart; you'll feel good about what you accomplish.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't overspend on entertainment or things you don't need. Pay attention to what someone wants and don't make promises you cannot keep. A direct approach is your best bet.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Look at what you can do and stop fretting over what's not available to you. Use your time and knowledge wisely and make the most out of whatever situation you face. Focus on giving it your best.

