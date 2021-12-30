Astro Advice

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Step up and make a difference. The changes you implement will help you head into next year with optimism. Say what's on your mind and pursue what excites you. Forward thinking will pay off.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Once you speak your mind, you cannot take it back. Problems will develop if you judge others too quickly. Focus on personal goals and improvements, not on trying to change someone.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Listen, learn and verify. The information you gather will help you make better decisions. Don't spend money unnecessarily or neglect to take care of matters you should address before the end of the year.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be careful. Don't let your emotions steer you in the wrong direction. Honesty is the best policy when it comes to financial and contractual differences. Keep a tight rein on your spending habits.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Change will excite you. Dig in and see what life has to offer. Explore something that interests you and consider if it's a viable or lucrative option. A partnership looks promising.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A laid-back attitude and approach will help you dodge a mistake. Spend more time on personal improvement and less on trying to change someone. You can be amicable without being gullible.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Plan to do something you enjoy with a loved one. A change will lift your spirits and give you something new to explore. If you discuss your plans and intentions, you will receive valuable feedback.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- An emotional moment can limit progress if you aren't prepared to compromise. Look at every angle, and you'll find a way to appease others and satisfy your needs at the same time.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Share your intentions and make plans with a loved one. Make a change at home conducive to improving your life. Information you gather will provide insight. Romance is featured.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Slow down and distance yourself from turmoil and chaotic people. Self-discipline, personal growth and exercise will encourage you to spend more time perfecting who you are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Emotions will lead to fluctuating circumstances. Be a good listener, think about what's going on around you and how others think and feel, and take a reserved approach. Keep life simple.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Use your energy wisely. Too much of anything will be your downfall. Focus on getting things done on time and moving on to self-improving activities. Close the year on a high note!

