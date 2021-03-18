Astro Advice

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Slow down and take a moment to rethink what you want to do next. Refuse to let anyone railroad you into a joint venture or financial investment. Be responsible, moderate and thoughtful.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Find a way to use your skills in a trendy manner. A positive attitude will help you attract friends, relatives or peers to help you. Romance is favored.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Put more effort into being the best you can be. Refuse to get dragged into someone’s dilemma and don’t poke your nose where it doesn’t belong. Make today about your accomplishments and happiness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Leave nothing to chance. Go over every detail. Reach out to someone you want by your side. Take the initiative, and don’t linger over inconsequential matters. Romance is in the stars.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Step back; if you act in haste, you will make a mistake. Domestic problems or indulgent behavior should be dealt with before you can bring about the changes you want to pursue.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at what you can accomplish, and don’t dwell on the impossible. You’ll find a way to make changes at home that will enhance your professional and personal lives. Romance is encouraged.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Emotional spending will lead to regret. Work with what you have instead of making lavish purchases. An argument over the way you handle money will strain an important relationship.

