Astro Advice

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Separate yourself from troublemakers or those who tend to slow you down or get in your way. Focus on what you can accomplish by taking the road less traveled and following your heart.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep a close watch over what's happening. Use your experience to help you make decisions that can affect your position or finances. High-quality skills and discipline will encourage success.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Adjust whatever isn't working for you. Move things around to make it more convenient for you to take care of your responsibilities. Avoid anything that might jeopardize your health.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Pay attention to detail and take care of business before moving on to something more enjoyable. A change of pace or updating your appearance will give you a boost and encourage you to socialize.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Put more thought into the changes you want to make or the skills you want to incorporate into your everyday life. Embrace change and make a point to learn something beneficial.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You need to consider what's best for you. Don't feel obligated to invest in someone or something that doesn't interest you. Put your energy into pastimes geared to your needs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Socialize with someone who makes you think. A healthy conversation sparks some valuable ideas. Don't limit what you can do by sitting idle when change is required.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be careful what you share. Avoid situations that are out of control, extravagant or overindulgent. Make positive changes that encourage a healthy lifestyle. Romance is encouraged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll develop a genius idea that saves you a bundle. Don't hesitate to revamp the way you do things if you find an efficient way to get something done. Stick to a budget.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Push your way forward and follow your plans. Move things around to suit your schedule, and refrain from making unnecessary changes. Be smart, stick close to home and do what's best for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Pay attention to detail and make changes if necessary. Don't let someone confuse you with dodgy information. Go directly to the source, get the lowdown and decide what you need and want.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep your ideas private. Pay attention to health and fitness. Consider a lifestyle change that encourages you to help a cause or follow a dream that brings satisfaction and peace of mind.

