Astro Advice

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take a unique approach to work or how you handle your responsibilities. An open-minded attitude will help you move about with ease. Set a budget to avoid unnecessary stress.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Surround yourself with experienced individuals. Maintain a clear vision of what you are trying to achieve. Consistency and sensitivity to what others want will help you get things done.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Pay attention. Distance yourself from anyone who appears uncertain. Set high standards and stick to a plan that you can carry out all by yourself if necessary. Leave nothing to chance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Gather information. What you can contribute mentally will be the deciding factor when pitching an idea or making a presentation. Get your facts straight. Put a realistic schedule in place.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Consider your options and how best to proceed. You'll need more space at home for something you wish to pursue. Stop dreaming and start putting your plan in motion. Don't drag your feet!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 22) -- Ignore what you cannot control, and explore what will help you move forward. Spend time with someone who sparks your interest and imagination.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't rely on anyone or anything. You are better off handling matters yourself and bringing about changes that will make you feel comfortable. A joint venture may prove unsettling.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take care of matters personally. Plan to spend quality time with a loved one. Home adjustments and self-improvements will fetch compliments, and discussions will bring progress.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Someone will question you if you aren't explicit about your feelings and wants. Choose your words carefully and ask for clarification if something sounds suspicious.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Listen and learn. An open mind will serve you well. Practice your skills until you feel confident that you can best any competition you encounter. A personal change will catch you off guard.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take care of business. Don't jeopardize your health, well-being or position for someone else's gain. Putting your energy where it counts will bring rewards directly to you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll require discipline if you want to outsmart someone's persuasive tactics. Stick to what you know, and refuse to let anyone meddle with your plans. Handle emotional matters with class and dignity.