Astro Advice

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take a unique approach to work or how you handle your responsibilities. An open-minded attitude will help you move about with ease. Set a budget to avoid unnecessary stress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Surround yourself with experienced individuals. Maintain a clear vision of what you are trying to achieve. Consistency and sensitivity to what others want will help you get things done.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Pay attention. Distance yourself from anyone who appears uncertain. Set high standards and stick to a plan that you can carry out all by yourself if necessary. Leave nothing to chance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Gather information. What you can contribute mentally will be the deciding factor when pitching an idea or making a presentation. Get your facts straight. Put a realistic schedule in place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Consider your options and how best to proceed. You'll need more space at home for something you wish to pursue. Stop dreaming and start putting your plan in motion. Don't drag your feet!