Astro Advice

Consider a simpler lifestyle. Practice minimalism, and you will find a way to make the most out of what you already have. Truth, honesty, good health, exercise and love will lead to peace of mind and happiness. Be the one to make a difference and lead the way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't labor over the impossible. Concentrate on how to use your skills and knowledge to move forward with your plans. Discipline will help you promote the changes you want to implement.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Put an emotional matter to rest before you miss out on something special. Make whatever adjustments are necessary to fit something unique into your schedule. A partnership is favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Rely on your stamina and ingenuity to get you through your day. Don't let what others do unsettle you. Align yourself with people who are upbeat, share your beliefs and want to bring about positive change.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be cautious when dealing with partners, superiors or joint ventures. Someone will not be forthcoming with valuable information. Do your due diligence before you sign up for a new venture.