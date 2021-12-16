Astro Advice

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Listen carefully, and you'll make better decisions. Don't feel rushed or let anyone push you in a direction that doesn't feel right. Focus on personal growth and a minimalist attitude.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Pay attention to what's going on at home. Start a conversation and discuss your feelings and intentions. How you approach a loved one will change the dynamics of the relationship.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Confusion will set in regarding your responsibilities and what you want to do. Pick up momentum and organize your day to leave enough time for something that brings you joy.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look over your long-term plan and implement trends that will help you reach your goal in record time. It's up to you to bring about change and to use your intelligence to get ahead.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Reach out to someone who can offer information based on experience. Question anything that doesn't make sense to you. Don't take on the impossible or promise something you cannot deliver.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Put your energy into physical endeavors. Sum up your position and the path you intend to take before you proceed. A joint venture will end up costing more than anticipated.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't share information that might jeopardize your reputation or career. Do your best to stay on top of trends so you don't fall behind. High energy coupled with dedication and discipline will pay off.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Join forces with someone you trust and enjoy working alongside, and you'll come up with a unique way to expand your interests and make a financial gain. Take pride in the way you look.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Avoid jumping into something without doing some research first. Making an emotional move is a recipe for disaster that will affect your reputation. Put your energy into taking care of your responsibilities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change will make a difference. Learn from experience, and you'll find a way to use your skills to open doors and excel. Be honest about your feelings, and you will receive good feedback.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Limit your spending and avoid debt. Be innovative regarding family expenses and how you show others love. Sharing quality time and your thoughts and intentions should be sufficient.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- If you are unsure, sit tight. Mistakes will unfold when you haven't had time to think matters through. Refuse to let anyone push you in a questionable direction.

