Astro Advice

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Change requires thought and planning. Leave nothing to chance and don't let your emotions trick you into a costly mistake. Double-check to ensure you have the necessary paperwork filled out and have taken care of small but essential details yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- The information you receive will not be reliable. Don't make assumptions or trust someone who exaggerates. Use your charm and intelligence to wind your way through tricky conversations.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take better care of your health and emotional well-being. Make lifestyle adjustments that help ease stress and encourage you to stick to a budget and routine. Think before you make any promises.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Trust yourself to do what's best for you. Concentrate on achieving personal growth, making physical improvements and spending time with people who bring out the best in you. Romance is on the rise.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Turn unexpected changes into a learning experience. Be receptive to input, but follow the path best suited to the things you want to pursue. Control your emotions to ward off discord.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Family and friends will influence your life and the decisions you make. Ask questions and open your doors to those who shed light on the possibilities. Personal gain is within reach.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Sit back and observe, and your day will gain momentum. Let your imagination take charge, and you'll attract interest and suggestions that lead to personal improvements. Don't buy into someone's plan.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Divide your time between professional and personal responsibilities. Leave no stone unturned and nothing to chance. Be sure to ask questions. Acting on an assumption will not pay off.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Formulate a plan and know what you want and what's meaningful to you before you make a move. Do the work yourself, and you won't be disappointed in the results. Protect your health.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Choose to observe rather than participate in someone's grand plans. Put your energy into domestic improvements and make sure your environment is comfortable and convenient.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A creative venue will spark your imagination and encourage you to team up with other like-minded people. Explore how other people's talents and skills can complement what you have to offer.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A positive attitude mixed with charm will help you get what you want. Call on people you know you can trust to support you. Bring about change that will benefit you and your peers.

