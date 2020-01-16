Astro Advice

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A significant change is heading your way, and a financial gain is apparent on the 19th. Don't leave personal matters up to someone else. When in doubt, make arrangements to deal with matters personally.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Balance is the key to maintaining healthy relationships. Consider what you do for others and what you get in return on the 19th, and you'll come up with a way to make sure everyone is doing his or her fair share.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A discussion on the 19th with someone who has more experience than you will be educational. Take action, and implement the suggestions offered. Don't offer a handout. Provide advice.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): An opportunity to do something with someone you love on the 19th or that you find unique will unleash your creative imagination. Romance is in the stars. Take a cautious approach when dealing with emotional matters on the 20th and 21st.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your creative input will draw interest on the 19th. Before you make promises, have a feasible plan in place. Connect with people from your past on the 20th and 21st, or those who have something to offer.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep an open mind on the 19th, and take advantage of changes and opportunities that come your way. Accepting the inevitable will help you move forward without looking back. Refuse to let anger consume you on the 20th and 21st.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't put up with interference on the 19th that can ruin your plans or your happiness. The more time spent with people who appreciate you on the 20th and 21st and taking part in events that motivate you to follow your dreams, the better.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Talk to people who are well-informed on the 19th, and make changes that will help you improve your lifestyle. A past problem will surface if you have left it festering.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be disappointed on the 19th if you put your trust in someone. Anger won't solve anything, but you can relieve stress if you spend time with someone who makes you laugh and brings out the best in you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for new ways to use your skills on the 19th, and you will find a source of income that will help take care of debt. An unusual matter concerning someone else's money or possessions will surface on the 20th and 21st.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An opportunity is apparent if you check online job postings on the 19th. Pick up information and additional skills, and update your resume. Don't share your ideas with someone who tends to be competitive or jealous.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get serious about what you want to do next on the 19th. Be true to yourself, and you will find a way to use your talents to benefit you as well as others.