Astro Advice

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't put up with interference on the 19th that can ruin your plans or your happiness. The more time spent with people who appreciate you on the 20th and 21st and taking part in events that motivate you to follow your dreams, the better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Talk to people who are well-informed on the 19th, and make changes that will help you improve your lifestyle. A past problem will surface if you have left it festering.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be disappointed on the 19th if you put your trust in someone. Anger won't solve anything, but you can relieve stress if you spend time with someone who makes you laugh and brings out the best in you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for new ways to use your skills on the 19th, and you will find a source of income that will help take care of debt. An unusual matter concerning someone else's money or possessions will surface on the 20th and 21st.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An opportunity is apparent if you check online job postings on the 19th. Pick up information and additional skills, and update your resume. Don't share your ideas with someone who tends to be competitive or jealous.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get serious about what you want to do next on the 19th. Be true to yourself, and you will find a way to use your talents to benefit you as well as others.

