Astro Advice

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Choose to stay calm on the 10th and to channel your excess energy into something constructive. An emotional commitment will help stabilize your life. Don't feel you have to stick to traditional means and methods.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Secrets will be revealed if on the 10th. Don't offer personal information or passwords to anyone. Protect your identity, money and reputation. Emotions will help shape the decisions you make on the 11th and 12th.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pay close attention to partnerships and joint ventures on the 10th. Question anyone who puts stipulations on what you can do. A change may not be initially apparent on the 11th and 12th.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Remain calm on the 10th. Refuse to let what others do interfere with your plans. Focus on personal goals. Stop dreaming about making a change on the 11th and 12th, and start taking action.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't take detours on the 10th. You need to be fully aware of what's going on around you to avoid getting involved in someone's dilemma. Look inward, focus on personal growth, health and enjoying what life has to offer.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll be given false information on the 10th from someone who has an emotional interest in how you move forward. Don't make a change until you verify what's revealed.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Review your relationships on the 10th and consider who you want to align yourself with moving forward. Your circle will represent who you are, as well as what you believe. Choose wisely.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An offer that uses emotional tactics to lure you in on the 10th should be revoked. Bide your time and revisit your options. Use your intelligence.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your friendly demeanor and generosity on the 10th will make you appear vulnerable to someone who wants to take advantage of you. Pick and choose who you associate with and assist.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your plans a secret on the 10th until you are satisfied with the results you get. A change at home should not be public knowledge until you finalize your arrangements. Work from home if possible on the 11th and 12th.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't miss out on an opportunity on the 10th because someone disrupts your plans. It's up to you to follow through, even if that means going alone. Don't give in to pressure tactics.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Money matters should be looked at carefully on the 10th. Keep your spending habits to a minimum. Emotional encounters should be handled with diplomacy.