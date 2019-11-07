Astro Advice

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Review your relationships on the 10th and consider who you want to align yourself with moving forward. Your circle will represent who you are, as well as what you believe. Choose wisely.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An offer that uses emotional tactics to lure you in on the 10th should be revoked. Bide your time and revisit your options. Use your intelligence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your friendly demeanor and generosity on the 10th will make you appear vulnerable to someone who wants to take advantage of you. Pick and choose who you associate with and assist.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your plans a secret on the 10th until you are satisfied with the results you get. A change at home should not be public knowledge until you finalize your arrangements. Work from home if possible on the 11th and 12th.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't miss out on an opportunity on the 10th because someone disrupts your plans. It's up to you to follow through, even if that means going alone. Don't give in to pressure tactics.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Money matters should be looked at carefully on the 10th. Keep your spending habits to a minimum. Emotional encounters should be handled with diplomacy.

