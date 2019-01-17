ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you want to get into a fight, be prepared to live with the damage it has on your relationship. Consider your motives before you proceed. Travel, fitness and personal changes will encourage you to look and feel your best.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Fixing up your surroundings will encourage you to host a party. Don't get upset with someone who needs help. Offer assistance; it will make you feel good. An emotional matter will surface. Protect your passwords and your assets.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Exercising with someone you enjoy spending time with will bring you closer together. A little romance will be a perfect ending to your day. Don't let someone rope you into something you don't want to do. Emotional deception is apparent.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don't feel the need to follow someone else when you should be doing your own thing. Avoid impulsive spending and snap decisions. Sometimes it's best to put your needs first. If you question someone's loyalty, you should probably rethink the relationship and consider moving along.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change you want to make should be put into motion. Physical achievements are favored. A physical challenge on the 21st and 22nd will encourage you to try harder. Personal relationships will take on a new meaning if you share your feelings. A youngster's innocent comment will inspire you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participating in a group effort will bring you in touch with someone who will change the way you think. The changes you want to make at home or to the way you live. Make sure your motives are honorable or that someone you are dealing with is being honest with you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put more energy into the things that are important to you and the people you like to share with. You can make a difference if you pitch in and help a cause. A romantic gesture will change the way you feel about someone.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Prepare for upcoming events and share your thoughts with someone who can shed some light on something that puzzles you. Get organized and take care of unfinished business that will ease your stress and get you in the mood for upcoming adventures.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Personal money matters, contracts or medical issues should be evaluated and decisions made that will ensure you don't make a costly mistake. Consider the best way to move forward without consequences.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Talk matters through and find out where you stand. Don't make a change because someone is putting pressure on you. Keep what you are up to a secret. Legal, financial and medical decisions will not be straightforward.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Check out the online job market and something of interest will grab your attention. A chance to make a change is apparent. Set up an interview, send out your resume or put your money into something that has growth potential.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do something nice for someone in need on the 20th, and you'll encounter someone who shares wisdom and life experience that will change the way you move forward. Lower your overhead and focus on reducing the amount you eat and drink.