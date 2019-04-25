ARIES (March 21-April 19): Embrace what's possible on the 28th. Abide by the rules, and stick to the facts. Put your energy into something constructive and meaningful. Focus more on personal improvements than trying to do for others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you let your emotions dictate or set the mood, you will end up trying to salvage a loss that wasn't necessary. Preparation will make the difference between success and failure.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Discussing future plans with someone you love will give you something to look forward to. Emotional deception is apparent on the 29th and 30th. Someone will exaggerate or take advantage of you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Listen carefully on the 28th. Don't misinterpret what someone is telling you. Facts matter, and if you only hear what you want to hear, you'll make a mistake. A change will do you good.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Attend a trade show, conference or anything else that will help you gain insight into your pursuit. Be frank about your feelings as well as your plans. Someone will feed you false information.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Talk to people who can offer insight into your heritage; it will prompt you to try something new. Don't let what someone else does on the 29th and 30th disrupt your plans. Arguing will exacerbate a situation that is best left alone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A day trip, visiting old friends or attending a reunion will lead to interesting opportunities on the 28th. Problems with one of your peers will develop on the 29th and 30th if you are in competition with one another.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You can make a transition from one lifestyle to another on the 28th by following your dreams and heading in a direction that allows you to use your talents to excel. A change will be rejuvenating. An important partnership should be nurtured on the 4th.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): How you live and how you treat others will determine how happy you are. Trying to persuade others to do things your way on the 29th and 30th will backfire. Put your energy into personal achievements, not trying to get others to do things for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Review what you've been doing the past few years on the 28th. You'll come up with a game plan that will help you move forward. Take a different approach to the way you live, handle your money or earn a living on the 29th and 30th.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Target fitness, health and updating your image; you will get plenty of compliments. Don't take on someone else's responsibilities on the 29th and 30th. Do what suits you instead of following or copying what someone else does.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Try not to get caught in someone else's fight. How you handle your money on the 29th and 30th will make a difference to the way others view you. A practical approach to life and how you help others is encouraged.