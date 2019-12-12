Astro Advice

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get out your to-do list on the 15th and 16th and put together a strategy that will help get everything done on time. Don't trust someone to take care of your responsibilities.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll be looking for any opportunity to come along on the 15th and 16th that will help you build a better resume or pursue an exciting venture. A personal change will be dependent on the way you treat others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Time spent with friends and family on the 15th and 16th will be rewarding. What you manage to get done if you work in conjunction with others will pay off. Choose your words wisely on the 17th and 18th.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Reach out on the 15th and 16th to someone you may not get to see before the year comes to a close. Search for the perfect surprise for someone you love. Discuss a change you want to make on the 17th and 18th with loved ones.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Shop until you drop on the 15th and 16th, but don't overspend. Have a budget, look for bargains and enjoy the gift of giving. Don't let a discussion you have confuse you or lead you astray on the 17th and 18th.

