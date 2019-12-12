Astro Advice

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get out your to-do list on the 15th and 16th and put together a strategy that will help get everything done on time. Don't trust someone to take care of your responsibilities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll be looking for any opportunity to come along on the 15th and 16th that will help you build a better resume or pursue an exciting venture. A personal change will be dependent on the way you treat others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Time spent with friends and family on the 15th and 16th will be rewarding. What you manage to get done if you work in conjunction with others will pay off. Choose your words wisely on the 17th and 18th.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Reach out on the 15th and 16th to someone you may not get to see before the year comes to a close. Search for the perfect surprise for someone you love. Discuss a change you want to make on the 17th and 18th with loved ones.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Shop until you drop on the 15th and 16th, but don't overspend. Have a budget, look for bargains and enjoy the gift of giving. Don't let a discussion you have confuse you or lead you astray on the 17th and 18th.
You have free articles remaining.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Fix up your place on the 15th and 16th in preparation for any visitors who may pop by over the holidays. Someone close to you will have an unexpected surprise for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Lend a helping hand on the 15th and 16th, and you'll feel good about the contribution you make as well as meet someone worthwhile. Don't let someone's negativity affect you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't make a big deal on the 15th and 16th out of something that doesn't really matter. Put your time and effort into creative endeavors and learning all you can to improve who you are and what you have to offer.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Use your charm on the 15th and 16th when dealing with people who have the information you require. An argument can be avoided if you are honest about the way you feel. Tell it like it is on the 17th and 18th.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your personal secrets to yourself on the 15th and 16th. Someone will pry into your financial affairs if you boast about your accomplishments. Use discretion when dealing with people from your past.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Plan to have some fun on the 15th and 16th. Doing something enjoyable with someone you love will lift your spirits and encourage you to share your feelings.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll find it difficult not to share your opinion and feelings on the 15th and 16th, but you'll wish you had in hindsight if you do. Don't step over a line when dealing with peers who don't share your beliefs.