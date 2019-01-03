ARIES (March 21-April 19): You may have to step outside your comfort zone on the 6th when dealing with friends or family. Do your best to keep the peace and to offer help, not complaints. Choose your battles wisely.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Live, learn and let be on the 6th. Do your own thing and offer support and enthusiasm, not criticism and complaints. Ask for expert advice if you are at a loss.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep busy on the 6th. Don't stop until you have taken care of personal business and all your responsibilities. How you handle joint finances will make or break a relationship. Ask questions and give straight answers.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do what matters most to you on the 6th. Spend time with people who bring out the best in you. Stabilize important relationships by sharing your feelings. Arguing will waste your time and resolve nothing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't make impromptu decisions on the 6th that could end up costing you your reputation, position or financial standing. Think matters through and stay calm, regardless of what others do.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make plans with someone you love on the 6th, and go out and have a good time. It will bring you closer and encourage greater emotional stability. Be honest with yourself as well as with others. A change at home will turn out to be beneficial.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotional issues will surface on the 6th. Don't get into a dispute over something you cannot change. Listen, be patient and consider how best to move forward. A physical activity will help ease stress.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A creative touch to whatever you do on the 6th will attract attention. Visiting a friend or relative will lead to talks that can raise issues regarding joint ventures. Do your part to avoid an argument. Live within your means.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care of personal finances and details on the 6th and sort through personal documents that need to be updated. Give away items you no longer need or use. Make special plans for someone you love and yourself. Romance is highlighted.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider the best way to handle sticky situations on the 6th without starting a feud. Anger will not help you get what you want. Look for a solution that is considerate and fair. Remember that charity begins at home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep busy on the 6th to avoid getting into a heated discussion. A change to the way you earn your living or offer help to others should be thought-out and executed with a positive attitude. Advancement can be yours if you deliver what you promise.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do your best to help others on the 6th without expecting anything in return or getting angry for having to step up and take over. Give from your heart, without lectures or complaints. Don't put your trust in anyone but yourself.