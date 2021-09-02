Astro Advice

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Make an adjustment that is conducive to getting ahead professionally. Monitor what's going on in your field, and you will get a head-start on something that can raise your earning potential.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll accomplish the most if you work from home. The less you deal with outside influences, the better. An emotional problem will surface if you cannot agree with someone in a position of authority.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Get in touch with someone you haven't talked to in a while. The information you receive will help you formulate what you want to do regarding your current position or lifestyle.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Concentrate on what you want, then head in that direction. The work you do will propagate opportunities to use your creative input. Don't be afraid to take a unique path.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take a pass if someone tries to engage in a spirited discussion. It's better to be reserved and avoid topics that take you out of your comfort zone. Pay more attention to fixing up your space.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Hide your feelings until you feel safe sharing them. Offering too much information will leave you in a vulnerable position. Be a good listener, and you will make better decisions.

