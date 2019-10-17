ARIES (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let someone fluster you on the 20th and 21st. Patience will be required and diligent attitude toward getting your responsibilities out of the way a must.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Reconnect with people you haven't seen for a while on the 20th and 21st. It will remind you of the activities that brought you joy. Invite someone you love to join you on your quest to revisit old passions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Situations will escalate quickly on the 20th and 21st. Before you react to something you see or hear, look at all sides of the situation. Time is on your side.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Channel your emotional energy into something creative on the 20th and 21st. You can express your intentions, but don't get discouraged if someone close to you doesn't want to take part.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do what's required on the 20th and 21st to avoid getting into a tiff with someone close to you. Taking care of your responsibilities will make it difficult for others to complain.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Meet any challenge with strength and courage on the 20th and 21st, and show everyone what you are capable of doing. It's up to you to bring about the changes you want to happen.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Revisit the past on the 20th and 21st, and it will help you understand a situation you are facing. Handle matters differently this time, and you will avoid a getting into a battle you cannot win.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Plan a trip or sign up for a class that interests you on the 20th and 21st. Engage in discussions with older relatives, and you will get the lowdown on your family background that will encourage you to try something new.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Money matters should be handled with care on the 20th and 21st. Go over your personal spending and see where you can cut corners. A penny saved is a penny earned.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spread a little joy on the 21st and 22nd. Offer help, advice and reinforcement to the people you cherish on the 20th and 21st. What you offer others will be reciprocated.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Live and learn. Listen and observe on the 20th and 21st, and you will avoid getting trapped in a situation that isn't beneficial. Take a closer look at your personal documents and update any that are about to expire.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Lend a helping hand on the 20th and 21st, and you'll establish a better relationship with someone you want to get to know better. A financial gain or gift is heading your way.