ARIES (March 21-April 19): Plan carefully, and present with enthusiasm on the 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is a time to shine, not to hide in the background. Make your mark, and it will help you determine what you should be doing.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep a steady pace on the 3rd, 4th and 5th. Refuse to let anyone or anything interfere with your progress. Collaborate with the people who are on the same page as you and intent on getting things done on time.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider the possibilities on the 3rd, 4th and 5th. Open your eyes, be creative and make adjustments that will allow you to discover what you can do to improve your status, position or reputation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stay calm, accept the inevitable and make the most out of a situation on the 3rd, 4th and 5th, and it will turn in your favor. A steady pace, no drama and choosing your words wisely will sway any negative connotation into a positive affirmation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Observation will be your best bet on the 3rd, 4th and 5th. If you speak before you have all the facts, you'll say something you'll regret. Wait for verification, and then take action.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An unexpected change on the 3rd, 4th and 5th will turn out better than anticipated if you let things unfold naturally. Once you see what's actually transpired, you will feel free to follow a path that is much better for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Close one door and open another on the 3rd, 4th and 5th. New beginnings, new places and new contacts will encourage personal growth. Don't labor over what's been done. Concentrate on the here and now.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A problem will prevail on the 3rd, 4th and 5th if you let your emotions interfere with your train of thought. Keep the peace when dealing with peers and relatives. Don't make a change without due cause.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep busy, have a plan in place and take care of your interests before you attend to someone's responsibilities on the 3rd, 4th and 5th. Be willing to offer suggestions, but when it comes to hands-on help, put your needs first.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your personal and business affairs separate on the 3rd, 4th and 5th. The less personal information you share with others, the better it will be for you. Handle a particular change you want to make on your own.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful how you handle friends and relatives on the 3rd, 4th and 5th. A change of plans should be processed without making a fuss. Carry on as usual, and you will avoid a confrontation.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Refrain from making a financial, medical or legal decision on the 3rd, 4th and 5th. It's essential to go over details, solicit expert advice and consider what's best and most reasonable moving forward before you tell others your plans.