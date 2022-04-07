Astro Advice

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Question anything that causes uncertainty or puts you in a vulnerable position. Keep your plans simple, regardless of what others do or say. Distance yourself from strict people.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Overreacting will lead to trouble. Keep life simple, live within your means and do your best to go with the flow. Seek out helpful people with whom to work and then get cracking.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Look at the logistics before entering an agreement. Too much wiggle room can lead to dangerous side effects. Nothing in life is free; be prepared to work hard to reach your goal.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't mix business with pleasure. Keep your personal thoughts and life to yourself. Rumors will spread quickly if you are too trusting or get involved in gossip. Pay more attention to self-improvement.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Put more time and thought into the conversations you have with others. Focus on truth, offer facts and look at potential partnerships closely before getting involved. Change is unwise at this time.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Concentrate on making a difference. Working alongside your peers will help you understand what you can do to improve relationships. Refuse to let anyone coax you into extravagant behavior.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be part of the solution. Gather information, share your thoughts and take the initiative to get things done. How you treat others will influence the outcome. Stay calm and keep the peace.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Problems with people in your life will surface if you are too possessive or protective. If you love someone, give them the freedom to figure things out for themselves. Stay in the background.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Push your way forward. Refuse to let anyone stand in your way or ruin your plans. A problem at home will escalate if you or someone else hides the truth or causes emotional havoc.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Change begins with you and how you live. Consider how you can use your assets to lower your liabilities. Listen to suggestions, but, in the end, do what makes you feel comfortable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Fix up your space. Discuss your plans with anyone affected by the changes you want to make. The input you receive will help you get things done without interference.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- An emotional situation will escalate. Listen carefully, verify information and stick to a plan you know you can achieve. Taking on too much or being self-indulgent will lead to loss.

