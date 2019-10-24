ARIES (March 21-April 19): Prominent relationships should be a priority on the 27th. Look for incentives you can offer someone you want to have in your life for a long time. Listen carefully, and you'll discover underlying meanings in someone's words.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Accept the inevitable on the 27th, and you'll be pleasantly surprised. If you are receptive to venturing into unknown territory, you'll end up being a part of something special.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep moving on the 27th, and don't look back. Build momentum, and work toward a goal that will enhance your life and your relationships. Be open to suggestions on the 30th and 31st.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at all sides of an issue on the 27th before you respond. Charm and diplomacy will get you much further than pressure tactics or anger. Mix business with pleasure and good things will transpire.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get with it and make good use of your time on the 27th. Physical action will pay off if you are focused and intent on getting things done. A challenge will be exhilarating.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let someone's disgruntled rant get to you on the 27th. You're best to channel your energy into something constructive as well as enjoyable. A lifestyle change will improve your state of mind.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for the positive in everything and everyone on the 27th. Don't let someone's negativity discourage you from exploring something new and exciting. Opportunity is apparent, but so is deception.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Secrets are best kept that way on the 27th. If someone wants to share something that could put you in a precarious or awkward position, decline. You'll come up with a plan on the 28th and 29th that will help you make your space user-friendly.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Let the past guide you into the future on the 27th. Remember what did and what didn't work, and make choices that will give you a better-than-average chance to excel.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Motives are worth analyzing on the 27th. Make sure you aren't getting into something for the wrong reason. Put the ego aside and make wise decisions. A positive change is within reach on the 28th and 29th.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get caught up on the 27th. Personal paperwork will reveal something that can save you a bundle if you make adjustments to the way you handle your money and pay for necessities.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A creative opportunity you come across on the 27th looks appealing, but before you begin something new, find out the cost involved. A financial change you make will help you alleviate stress.