Astro Advice

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Explore the possibilities and learn all you can to ensure you make good decisions. Take the path that leads to knowledge and experience. Be honest and do what makes you happy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take a second look at a deal that sounds too good to be true. Making an impulsive move will result in disappointment. Use your intelligence and charm to outmaneuver someone trying to take advantage of you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A discussion will turn into a debate. Do your best to keep the peace and avoid a feud that can disrupt a partnership. A compromise may not be ideal, but it will help you avoid regret.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Set a goal and don't stop until you reach it. Leave nothing unsaid or to chance. Take care of pressing details to avoid having your plans stymied by protocol.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Get involved in something that concerns you. You can make a difference if you are part of the solution. How you handle medical and financial situations will affect your relationship with a loved one.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- It's OK to say no; being a people pleaser can be exhausting. Stop and consider doing what pleases you for a change. Channel your energy into something that brings concrete results.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A friend or relative will offer unusual insight into how you can use your experience, knowledge and skills to get ahead. Don't resist change; seize an opportunity to show others what you have to offer.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Jealousy will play a role in how well you interact with others. Maintaining a positive attitude and recognizing others' accomplishments will help you maintain healthy relationships.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stop and think before you say or do something you'll regret. Getting into an emotional spat with someone will lead to a power struggle that will be difficult to win. Keep the peace.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- An energetic approach to whatever you do will help you avoid disappointment. Don't wait around for someone to pitch in and help. Take care of unfinished business yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll get the help you require if you team up with someone who shares your beliefs and sentiments. Take your time when dealing with work-related matters. Make decisions based on facts.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself. If you say something while under emotional duress, you will have regrets. Be a good listener and take the time to sort out what matters most.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.