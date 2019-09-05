ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don't make a fuss on the 8th and 9th, or you will end up wasting time on a lost cause. Handle personal finances with discipline and integrity, and refuse to pay for someone else's mistake. Walk away from indulgent situations.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Raise the bar. Pick up information, skills and experience on the 8th and 9th, and you will be ready to suit up and bring what you have to offer to your next meeting, interview or opportunity.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A collective point of view on the 8th and 9th will help you discard any harebrained ideas that aren't practical. It's important not to put the cart before the horse when trying to put your thoughts and plans in motion.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Set high standards on the 8th and 9th, and start to put your plan in place. Positive changes can be made that will lead to a comforting home life and an exciting and fulfilling professional direction.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stick to the script on the 8th and 9th. If you deviate from your plan or you try to bring about changes without doing the prep work, you will end up falling short. Change requires insight, adjustments and precision.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Embrace whatever comes your way on the 8th and 9th. Live in the moment, and enjoy what life has to offer. Getting together with people who spark your imagination and add value to your life will lead to exciting prospects.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Question things, but keep your opinions to yourself on the 8th and 9th. You need more time to digest what's going on around you and to figure out who is on your side.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Getting together with close friends or relatives will be eye-opening. An emotional incident shouldn't be allowed to disrupt your ability to get things done on the 10th, 11th and 12th.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take the initiative on the 8th and 9th. Refuse to let the little things get to you or to give in to someone who is trying to manipulate you into doing something you don't want to do.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Say what's on your mind on the 8th and 9th. Sharing your feelings will help you resolve any issues you might have regarding personal or professional relationships.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen and learn on the 8th and 9th. Broadening your awareness will prepare you to take care of unpredictable or emotionally draining situations.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do what you can to improve your community or to help a cause you believe in on the 8th and 9th. Your input can make a difference and will bring you in touch with people who can contribute to other concerns you harbor.