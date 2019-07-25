ARIES (March 21-April 19): Focus on personal gains on the 28th, like discovering more about your family background or participating in events that encourage you to broaden your awareness or marketable skills.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Channel your energy into something constructive on the 28th. Don't give anyone a chance to take advantage of you. Question anything that doesn't seem right.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be careful who you share your feelings or concerns with on the 28th. Your secrets will be revealed at an inopportune time if you are too vocal. You'll have trouble identifying with someone on the 29th, 30th and 31st due to a difference in background.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Consider how you earn your living and how to bring in more cash on the 28th. Someone will offer a suggestion that may sound far-fetched initially but pared down has potential.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do what you can to help others on the 28th, and an unexpected opportunity will unfold. Be sure to follow through on a suggestion or offer someone makes. Go about your personal finances or legal matters quietly.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't be afraid to make a last-minute change on the 28th if it will encourage a better relationship with someone you care about. Put emotions aside, and do your best to compromise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): How you handle situations at home will make a difference on the 28th. Less talk and more work will help you avoid criticism. Emotions will flare up quickly on the 29th, 30th and 31st if you let someone take advantage of you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Avoid doing someone else's work on the 28th. A joint endeavor may seem like a good idea, but if you end up being responsible for everything, you will end up at a loss.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trust only what you see on the 28th. Gossip will be filled with all sorts of connotations that can easily lead you in the wrong direction. Learn from mistakes and observation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't let an emotional incident from the past drag you down on the 28th. Walk away from any situation that tries to saddle you with something that isn't your fault.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take time out to relax and enjoy life on the 28th. Spending time with someone you love or getting involved in activities that ease stress is encouraged.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Concentrate on a creative project or spending time with people who appreciate your help on the 28th. Keep life simple, be honest and refuse to get into an emotional or excessive situation.