ARIES (March 21-April 19): The fewer things others know about you or what you plan to do next, the easier it will be to prepare. Expect an emotional disagreement to develop with people who aren't happy with the choices you make.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take pride in what you do on the 9th and 10th. How you handle situations that involve older or more experienced individuals will make a difference to how much help you receive in return.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Think before you act on the 9th and 10th. Your actions will influence the outcome of a situation that could harm your relationship with someone special. Offer encouragement as well as sound advice.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don't dismiss what's possible on the 9th and 10th because it seems like an uphill battle. Embrace obstacles, and turn them into something great. Stop dreaming and start doing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do your best to help others on the 9th and 10th. Show gratitude for what you have and what you can do. You can make a difference if you are thoughtful, kind and willing to share.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stand firm on your convictions on the 9th and 10th even if someone overreacts. Staying power coupled with facts and consideration will result in a positive change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Personal growth comes at a price. It's time to make hard decisions and to focus on what's important to you. It's up to you to ease your stress by following a path that makes you happy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Test the water on the 9th and 10th before you take the plunge. You have plenty to gain if you are thorough, ask questions and you make moderate but decisive moves.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Find out what you are up against on the 9th and 10th before you make a promise or get involved in someone else's problems. Refuse to let your emotions dictate your fate.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): How you deal with joint holdings will make a difference in how you get along with your partner. Trying to win favors by doing something you don't agree with will lead to regret.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Broaden your scope on the 9th and 10th and you will discover a way to bring in extra cash. Don't let someone's criticism discourage you. Start small, and let your efforts grow naturally.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Clear up any misunderstanding that arises on the 9th and 10th. Diplomacy and compromise will help you find a solution that will put an end to a problem before it turns into a calamity.