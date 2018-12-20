ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are likely to come into contact with people who are on edge, stressed out and running on empty. Kindness is the best way to make others feel comfortable and at ease. A gift or offering will help you out financially.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): get to know some of the people in your family that can offer insight into your ancestors. Making the effort will lead to a surprise as well as great pride. Family gatherings will turn out better than anticipated.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You'll be faced with an earful if you have misinterpreted information someone shared with you. Generosity and kind words will be welcomed, and overindulgence will be frowned upon.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Pour your energy into preparing for events and activities that include the ones you love. A makeover will give you the pick-me-up you need to get into the spirit of the season. Be patient and willing to listen to all sides of an argument.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sharing someone else's secrets will get you into trouble. When in doubt, let humor be your ticket to popularity. Bringing joy to those you love will make you feel good as well as encourage positive change in yourself and in those you encounter.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't leave someone you love standing on the sidelines or you will be faced with a dilemma that could ruin upcoming family events. Sit back, relax and enjoy getting together with family.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Slow down and enjoy those you love and care about most. What gets done doesn't matter, but how you react and treat others does. Share some festive cheer with friends and family on the 25th and 26th.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stop being so secretive and open up to those you love. For every kind act you offer, you'll receive much more in return. Step into the limelight and share a thing or two.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Getting together with someone who has made the effort to adopt a healthier lifestyle will motivate you to do the same thing. Try to refrain from taking part in events that are geared toward indulgent behavior and being around people who will lead you astray.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look over your finances, personal documents and make any last-minute adjustments. Don't let anyone play with your emotions. Put your money, possessions and passwords in a safe place.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A positive change can be made. Reach out to someone you love on the 25th and 26th; make sure he or she knows how much you care. A kind word of appreciation will make a difference to your relationship.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll find out interesting information on the 25th and 26th from someone who has insight into your lineage. A change of heart will give you reason to reconnect with someone from your past.