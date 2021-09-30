Astro Advice

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't react prematurely. Let others do as they please, and you'll discover the best way to deal with a tricky situation. Observation and knowledge will help you do what's best for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep your emotions in check and take better care of yourself emotionally and physically. Do something that brings you joy and satisfaction. A creative project will ease your mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Fix up your surroundings, but don't go over budget. Use your intelligence, and you will find ways to work with what you have instead of spending money unnecessarily.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Premature actions will cause emotional turmoil. Rethink your plans; you'll find cheaper ways to improve your life without upsetting loved ones or taking on debt. Put your energy where it counts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep life simple; know when to say no, and don't make an unnecessary change because someone else does. Put your energy into personal improvement and taking better care of yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You are heading in the right direction. Make a couple of changes based on the information you gather, and it will be easier to finish what you start without facing opposition.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pick your target and stay on track. Refuse to let emotional matters distract you. A disciplined approach will help you overcome an intrusion. Don't share sensitive personal information.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't let what others do rule your life. When uncertainty sets in, consider what you want to do instead of letting others call the shots. Live your dream and focus on what makes you happy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Set the standard, run the show and invest in your ability to lead the way. Show your dedication by leaving nothing to chance and striving to reach your target without a stumble. Let go of the past.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Let your mind wander and your instincts take the lead. Step out of the line of fire if someone unjustly targets you. Know when to speak up and when to keep things secret. Pay attention to detail.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take care of what matters without complaining. Refrain from making unnecessary changes. Help a friend or relative who needs it. Handle sensitive issues with reassurance and warmth.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A mix-up will occur if you let your emotions spin out of control. Put an emphasis on how you present who you are and what you have to offer. A change will turn out better than anticipated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.