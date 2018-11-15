ARIES (March 21-April 19): An opportunity will present itself that will help you change the dynamics of an important relationship. Decisions you make that involve someone close to you will help cement your relationship.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Spend time with an older relative and you'll be offered information about your lineage that will spark your interest and encourage you to try something you've never done.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An offer with all sorts of perks will tempt you. Don't make a commitment without knowing exactly what you are getting into. Try not to overreact or show disappointment.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Go about your business and refuse to let your emotions get the better of you. Aim to stabilize your life and relationships, not disrupt them. Listen carefully, and don't divulge passwords or information.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll be offered information that will motivate you to make a positive lifestyle change. A romantic evening or day trip will improve your personal life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't lose sight of your goals or let personal problems affect your efficiency. Question anyone or anything that sounds suspicious. Update personal papers and investments.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Evaluate your situation and set a plan in motion that will rectify the problem. If someone puts up a fuss, walk away. Much can be accomplished if you are up-front about the way you feel.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't get angry; get moving. It's OK to be different and to do things your way. Stand up and be counted; you will gain respect and make a difference. Battles don't solve problems, but intelligence does.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll accomplish far more if you don't let others know what you are up to. Secrets are meant to be kept. Know what and who you are dealing with before you agree to anything binding.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A promise someone made is likely to be broken. Be prepared to counter with consequences. Keep your emotions under control. Proceed with caution.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An opportunity will develop that you may have missed out on had you not revised your money matters. Celebrate with someone you love and make plans for the future.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone will lead you astray if you are gullible. Count on those who have never let you down in the past to intervene and help you see things clearly.