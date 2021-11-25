Astro Advice

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You can be colorful without stretching the truth. An uncertain situation will cost you if you get involved without doing enough research. Be wary of people behaving inconsistently.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take on whatever will help you get ahead. Show dedication, enthusiasm and innovation, and you'll gain recognition. It's up to you to bring about the positive changes that will shape your future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Let go of anger and resentment; replace them with intelligence and the will to do and be your best. Compete with yourself, not with others. Walk away from manipulative people.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A creative idea will gain momentum as you put your plan in place. Don't wait for others to catch up; do your thing and take credit. Listen to criticism, but don't lose sight of your ultimate goal.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Join forces with like-minded people. An investment will stabilize your financial situation and add to your comfort. Home improvements are favored if you do the work yourself and stay within budget.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll need a buffer to deal with negative thoughts and stress. Get your facts straight and arm yourself with knowledge and a long-term plan that will help you overcome any obstacle.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Share your plans and your likes and dislikes. Lay your cards on the table and wait for a response. Someone will show their true colors. Be ready to adjust and carry on.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Limit your spending and look for ways to save money. Share your experience with someone who can offer insight, advice and a way to turn a negative into a positive. A partnership looks promising.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Say what's on your mind. Take control, show initiative and bring about changes that will make your life easier. Stop following others; turn on the charm and take a position of leadership.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Reconnect with someone who inspires you. Let your imagination take the lead, and allow plans to develop. A change is on the horizon that you won't want to miss. Embrace life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Pay attention to detail and how you present yourself and your work. Discipline is required to finish what you start. An enticing offer will tempt you to indulge. Stick to your plan.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Dance to your own beat, enjoy life and use your skills to improve yourself, others and your community. Don't make a big deal out of something inconsequential, but do be realistic and practical.

