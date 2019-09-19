ARIES (March 21-April 19): Think twice before you react on the 22nd and 23rd. Try to keep the peace and sort through any disagreements reasonably. Learn all you can, and offer appropriate solutions. Choose love and romance over discord and abuse.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stop worrying about what everyone else is doing on the 22nd and 23rd. Embrace change with optimism, and put muscle behind whatever you feel compelled to pursue.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A nonchalant attitude toward money and spending on the 22nd and 23rd will lead to trouble. Look for a bargain. Emotional purchases should not be made. You need a pick-me-up on the 24th and 25th.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Sentimental feelings will surface on the 22nd and 23rd if you reconnect with an old friend. Listen more and talk less. It's best to find out all you can before you reveal anything about your personal life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep an open mind on the 22nd and 23rd, but be reluctant to share information that could put you in a vulnerable position. Ask questions, give praise and use what you find out to help you pursue your goals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): How you reach out to others on the 22nd and 23rd will make a difference to what you accomplish. If you are too accommodating, you'll be taken advantage of, but if you make suggestions and encourage others to do the work, you will make a positive difference and gain respect.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Concentrate on personal improvements on the 22nd and 23rd. Put a routine in place that allows time to exercise and eat healthy meals. Team up with people who share your concerns on the 24th and 25th.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take action on the 22nd and 23rd. Your drive and determination will motivate others to pitch in and help. An idea you have will catch on quickly. Before you share, make sure it works flawlessly.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Generosity or trying to show off on the 22nd and 23rd will get you into financial trouble. You can offer suggestions, but don't pay for something you cannot afford. Personal improvements and growth should be your priorities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't share too much on the 22nd and 23rd. Find out where you stand before you reveal your feelings, concerns or your plans. Change can be useful, but it has to be done correctly.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Check the rules and regulations on the 22nd and 23rd before you make a financial, medical or legal change. Once you have everything in order, you will feel confident about the choice you make and get the results you expect.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Dealing with children, educational pursuits or a creative endeavor on the 22nd and 23rd can be fun as long as you don't go over budget. Use your ingenuity, and you'll come up with a cheaper way to reach your objective.