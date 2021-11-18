Astro Advice

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Leave nothing to chance. Size up situations and make your mark. Look at the big picture, but limit expenses. Go the extra mile and find the shortest and most cost-efficient way to get what you want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Adapt to the changes going on around you, and you'll find a way to take advantage of unfolding trends. Curb your emotional reaction to avoid sending the wrong message.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Alter the way you do things, and it will give you a new lease on life. A physical show of affection will encourage friends and family to be receptive to the decisions you make.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Balance, equality and fairness will be needed if you want to gain the support you're looking for. When in doubt, listen to reason, and you'll find the best way to move forward.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Dream on and let your imagination take the reins. Explore possibilities, but don't go into debt. Before you invest time and money in something, go over every detail. Call in an expert if needed.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take good care of your health. Pay attention to detail and how you present yourself at work or when dealing with anyone in a position of power. Your conduct will be what counts.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Emotions will be difficult to control. Don't get bent out of shape because of what others do or say. Keep a positive attitude, and you'll find it easier to convince others to see things your way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Go above and beyond the call of duty; your peers will look up to you. Learn from observation and experience. Invest more time and effort in updating your image and keeping current with trends.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your documents in a safe place, and don't make promises you cannot keep. Concentrate on making positive changes that will benefit people in your community, workplace or family.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Say little and do a lot. If you fall short in your responsibilities, someone will use it against you, and your reputation will be at risk. Do your best, and you'll have no regrets.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Chat with someone you enjoy being around. Make plans that will give you a chance to show off or do something nice for a loved one. Home improvements will add to your comfort. Romance is featured.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Follow through and complete your to-do list before you move on to more enjoyable pastimes. If you neglect to do your fair share, you will face repercussions.

