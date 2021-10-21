Astro Advice

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't limit yourself because of someone else's decision. Finish what you set out to do. Personal growth and self-improvement will be enlightening and give you a unique perspective.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Refuse to let uncertainty be your downfall. Map out a path that will take you from where you are to where you want to be. Make decisions based on your needs. Doing your homework will be necessary.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Focus on efficiency and getting along with those you live or work alongside. Don't let an outsider interfere with your plans. Be specific about what you want and how you expect to reach your target. Romance is encouraged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Leave nothing to chance and choose your battles wisely. Emotions will surface, causing disputes with friends and relatives if you don't play fair. If you want something, offer incentives.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put on your happy, optimistic face, and charge forward with enthusiasm. Your attitude will make a difference when faced with controversy or opposition. Know what you want and pursue it with gusto.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Play to win when dealing with challenging situations. Use your insight and unique outlook to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. Take the necessary precautions when in crowded areas.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Set your sights on what you want, and don't stop until you are satisfied. Make a promise to a loved one, and you will receive the support you require to reach an important milestone.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't stumble when precision and detail are required. Put a safety net in place and proceed with confidence. Keep moderation in mind and communicate what you want to do in simple terms.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put your energy where it counts. You'll gain recognition for what you accomplish, not from what you neglect to finish. An opportunity to use your skills and your intelligence is apparent.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Lean on someone who has relied on you for support. The assistance you receive will encourage a unique relationship to develop. The chance to make a positive move looks good.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Recognize the changes going on around you and gravitate toward what makes you feel comfortable. Home improvements will pay off. Romance will bring you closer to a loved one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take good care of domestic matters and your physical well-being. Don't get into an emotional tiff with a friend or relative. Keep the peace and go about your business. Concentrate on self-improvement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.