Astro Advice

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take care of details personally. Don't let anyone meddle in your affairs. A pick-me-up will help you put things in perspective. How you handle responsibilities will be noted.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Someone will take advantage of you if you aren't careful. Know when to say no, and back away from anyone trying to manipulate you. Put your responsibilities first to ease stress.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Learn as you go, and make a splash that others remember. An innovative approach to your responsibilities will pay off if you don't go overboard physically or financially.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Overreacting will invite opposition. A stubborn attitude will cause grief. The best way to get things done is to do them yourself or get others to do them by offering kindness and incentives.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep life simple and stay within budget. You have plenty to gain if you adjust to the world around you and make the most of what you have. Don't give in to pressure or emotional manipulation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be careful what you wish for when dealing with domestic matters. Disagreements will leave you unsettled. Do your best to resolve issues quickly and to practice kindness and consideration.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll come up with good ideas, and your resourcefulness will lead you to the winner's circle. Bask in the glory and enjoy the moment. Share your joy and good fortune with others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Practicality will win out, so don't take a risk or believe everything you hear. Keep an eye on someone who tends to exaggerate. Do your due diligence regarding a proposal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A simple, modest attitude will carry you further than a risky venture. Look at the logistics of anyone's offer before making a move. Put more time and effort into taking care of your home and family.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Trust the facts, not what someone wants you to believe. Focus on your health and physical well-being. Healthy eating and a fitness routine will build confidence and courage. Romance is favored.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Stick to the truth and avoid being scrutinized. Don't get involved in someone's plan or in activities that can lead to overindulgence or wrongdoing. Choose your words wisely to avoid problems.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep your feelings to yourself. A problem will surface if you are overindulgent. Gauge your time and use your tools, skills and experience to get to your destination.

