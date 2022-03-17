Astro Advice

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Get involved in what's happening around you. You won't have a say if you don't participate. Share your thoughts and make a difference. Change begins with you. Take the path that fulfills your needs.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put in the time and you'll reap the rewards. The connections you make will be lasting and fruitful if you get involved in a cause that matters to you. An unexpected change is apparent.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't jump into something without doing your homework. Test the atmosphere before you engage in a conversation about sensitive issues. Have a backup plan in place, and you'll come out on top.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't be fooled by someone's rhetoric. Look out for your well-being. Use your skills and expertise to your advantage and put your energy into something that makes you happy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Conversations will lead to something that interests you. The information you gather will spark your imagination and encourage you to use your ideas to pursue something that excites you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Slow down; spontaneity will get you in trouble. Bide your time, put your generosity on the back burner, and don't let your emotions interfere with practicality. Concentrate on how you look and feel.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't hold back. If something bothers you, speak out. Conversations will lead to resolutions that will put your mind at ease and improve an important relationship.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Preparation is paramount if you want to bring about positive change. Let your intuition help you decipher what's best for you, and put your energy where it will help you excel.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- It's up to you to bring about change. Stop dreaming and start doing. Concentrate on what will make your life easier, and put to rest what stands between you and your goals. Clear up clutter.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't lose sight of your goals. Refuse to let anyone meddle or cause emotional turmoil. Look inward and consider what you want. Choose to do your own thing. Don't put yourself in a vulnerable position.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll receive an unexpected opportunity. Don't hem and haw when action is required. Size up whatever situation you encounter and do what's best for you. Don't follow others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put your energy into self-improvement, health, fitness and meaningful relationships. Follow the path that puts a smile on your face and a skip in your step. Live in the moment.

