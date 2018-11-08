ARIES (March 21-April 19): A positive personal change you make will draw unexpected compliments. Romance is highlighted. Don't feel the need to pay for something you don't want.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Much can be accomplished if you know what you want and you are ready to put your reputation on the line. Your experience and expertise will come in handy. Choose quality over quantity.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Taking care of matters at home and at work will be in your best interest. If you fall behind or miss an important detail, someone will question your competence.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your insight will be admired, and the help you offer those you form an agreement with will make it easier to get along and to get things done. Emotional energy should be handled with care.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look at your options, the cost involved and who you can get to help, and you'll come up with a plan that will make almost everyone happy. Personal improvements look promising.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone will downplay your skills or ideas, but that will be due to jealousy, nothing more. Don't let a problem at home drag you down or keep you from reaching your full potential.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotional manipulation is apparent. Do not fall prey to someone's allegations or pressure. Withdraw from anyone giving you a hard time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen, observe and take notes so you will get the most out of whatever conversation or situation you encounter. Let your mind wander and you will come up with an exceptional idea.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): No one knows better than you when it comes to your needs. Don't trust anyone to take care of your business or to speak for you. A romantic gesture will improve your personal life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you give someone the upper hand, you will end up being disappointed in the way things are handled. Your mental and physical input will secure your position.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A mistake could end up costing you financially. Take better care of your health. Put your energy and heated emotions into personal gains.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You have to look back before moving forward. Don't lose sight of those who have always stood beside you and those who let you down.