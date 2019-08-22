ARIES (March 21-April 19): Finish up whatever you've left undone on the 25th. Leave nothing to chance, and you'll avoid control issues. Balance your responsibilities between work and home on the 26th and 27th.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Sitting idle and procrastinating on the 25th will not be very satisfying by the time the day comes to an end. Offer compassion, and act intuitively to avoid a misunderstanding.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone who is trying to take advantage of you will use emotional manipulation on the 25th. Don't assume anything; when in doubt, ask direct questions and follow your gut.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Refuse to let your emotions lead you down a suspicious path on the 25th. Don't overreact if you don't have the facts. Making an assumption will lead to trouble. Use your talents on the 26th and 27th to make a good impression.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Only give what you can on the 25th. Generosity can turn into being taken advantage of quickly if you don't learn to say no. Be secretive about potential prospects on the 26th and 27th until you have something concrete in place.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Secrets are best kept that way on the 25th. If you are too vocal, someone will use what you reveal to manipulate you emotionally. Opportunity knocks on the 26th and 27th.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for peace of mind on the 25th by visiting a place that helps ease stress. Whether it's a physical challenge, creative endeavor or just kicking back with friends, if it makes you feel good, that's all that counts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Spend only what you can afford on the 25th. Being too generous with people who wouldn't do the same for you won't ease stress or make you feel loved. Find out what you need to know on the 26th and 27th and how best to go about getting what you want.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think big on the 25th, but when it comes to taking action, be moderate. You will end up with a fine-tuned plan to promote and execute. Money, legal and health matters should be taken seriously on the 26th and 27th.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll get the wrong impression on the 25th if you listen to someone who exaggerates. Don't take part in gossip or you'll end up underestimating someone you thought you could trust.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make adjustments at home on the 25th that are within your budget and will bring you comfort. Fight back with intelligence if someone is causing you grief or pressuring you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Control will be needed on the 25th when dealing with domestic matters, loved ones and indulgent individuals. Do what's best for yourself. Self-improvements you make on the 26th and 27th will raise eyebrows.