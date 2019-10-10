ARIES (March 21-April 19): Change is on the horizon on the 13th and 14th, but first tidy up what you've left unfinished. What you discard will cleanse the mind, body and soul and help you gain perspective on life and how to make your dream come true.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can avoid a spat on the 13th and 14th if you live up to your promises. Take care of responsibilities before someone who counts on you has to ask for assistance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keeping active will be the key to avoiding trouble on the 13th and 14th. Prepare your to-do list, and don't stop until you have ticked off everything you want to accomplish.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): The emphasis should be on self-improvement on the 13th and 14th, not trying to remake others. If you decide to change someone, you will end up in an emotional altercation that could ruin your relationship.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Be open to new concepts and suggestions on the 13th and 14th; what you hear will spark an idea that you can incorporate into your everyday routine. An opportunity to meet people who share your interests looks inviting.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't throw cash away on something you don't need on the 13th and 14th. Put it into something that will make your life less stressful and more convenient.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Plan something special with someone you love on the 13th and 14th. Sharing your thoughts and feelings will lead to plans that will encourage you to consider a different lifestyle.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep secrets and personal data and documents tucked away somewhere safe on the 13th and 14th. Deal with matters that can influence your position, reputation or status. Nurture partnerships, and be willing to compromise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you want change on the 13th and 14th, look inward and start with yourself. Face the past with honesty, and you'll figure out precisely what you need to do to improve your life and your relationships with others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stay calm on the 13th and 14th. If you let petty annoyances get to you, it will be challenging to recognize and take advantage of an opportunity. Put emotional differences behind you when dealing with friends and lovers.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Allocate money and your time appropriately on the 13th and 14th to justify what your priority is and how you are going to achieve your goal. A youngster's reaction will be enlightening.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Revisit what you have done in the past to earn your keep and it will spark an interest in adjusting your course on the 13th and 14th. Check out the online job market, update your resume and consider your options.