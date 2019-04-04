ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn from experience, and prepare to take a different approach when dealing with people who gossip and meddle in other people's affairs. A little downtime will help you put situations in perspective.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Know what you want and don't be afraid to ask for it. Negotiate and set the record straight to get what you want. Positive change is heading your way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If someone exaggerates or pressures you into something disruptive or excessive you are best to walk away. Don't let your emotions interfere with what's right and what's wrong.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Offer suggestions, and you will drum up interest in your plans. Celebrate your victory with someone you love. Don't let anyone drag you into gossip or meddle in your affairs.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Participate in discussions with people who appear to know more than you do. An interesting proposal will arise. Deal with institutional matters quickly. Pay close attention to detail.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put your heart into whatever you do on the 7th and 8th. Whether you are helping others or making personal changes, the results will end up being beneficial. Youngsters and seniors will offer unexpected insight.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Getting along with the people you live with or share expenses with is encouraged. Use your time and your energy wisely. Observe and learn.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may want to give someone the benefit of the doubt, but if you're suspicious, keep your guard up. Engage in exhibits, conversations and creative endeavors that you find motivating.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look for practical applications on the 7th and 8th when dealing with situations that have been lingering or matters that stem from ties with people from your past. Don't take a compliment or praise at face value. You may want to consider ulterior motives.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You will make a difference to the people you care about most. Focus on family, romance and working to build stronger relationships. Be careful not to take on too much.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful how you handle an emotional situation on the 7th and 8th. Not everyone will be on the same page as you. Preparation now will pay off later. Call in favors and you'll get a job done faster.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An offer that shows promise will interest you. Negotiate on your own behalf. Be careful how you respond to situations that are sensitive on the 9th and 10th. It's best to say nothing if you can't say something nice.