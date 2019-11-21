Astro Advice

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Hone your skills, tidy up your resume, explore your options and get ready to take on a new challenge on the 24th and 25th. Personal improvements can be made that will give you a new lease on life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a serious look at family dynamics on the 24th and 25th. Take note of what everyone is doing and saying, and it will be insightful when you want to make a suggestion. A physical change will improve your health and your appeal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep a level head, a calm outlook and a goal in mind on the 24th and 25th. Observe partnerships, and consider what you can do to enhance your relationship with someone you love.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take on tasks on the 24th and 25th that encourage you to implement a change to the way you do things. Look for unique solutions, and share your ideas with people who are just as eager to make a difference.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may have to step outside your comfort zone on the 24th and 25th when dealing with sensitive issues. Listen to what's being said, and do your best to compromise to keep the peace.

