Astro Advice

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Hone your skills, tidy up your resume, explore your options and get ready to take on a new challenge on the 24th and 25th. Personal improvements can be made that will give you a new lease on life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a serious look at family dynamics on the 24th and 25th. Take note of what everyone is doing and saying, and it will be insightful when you want to make a suggestion. A physical change will improve your health and your appeal.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep a level head, a calm outlook and a goal in mind on the 24th and 25th. Observe partnerships, and consider what you can do to enhance your relationship with someone you love.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take on tasks on the 24th and 25th that encourage you to implement a change to the way you do things. Look for unique solutions, and share your ideas with people who are just as eager to make a difference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may have to step outside your comfort zone on the 24th and 25th when dealing with sensitive issues. Listen to what's being said, and do your best to compromise to keep the peace.
You have free articles remaining.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Speak up on the 24th and 25th; be honest about the way you feel. Dealing with matters concerning family or friends will help you ward off a problem with someone who tends to be excessive.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Discuss the past on the 24th and 25th if it will help you move forward. Making adjustments to the way you live, how you earn your living or the people you associate with will make a difference in the way you move forward.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Discuss what's on your mind on the 24th and 25th, and you can resolve any pending issues that are sensitive or holding you back. Someone older or who has more experience will offer a noteworthy suggestion.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick to the truth, question whatever appears to be fabricated and concentrate on personal improvements and moderation on the 24th and 25th. Don't buy into the hype, risky investments or purchases that promise the impossible.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't fight change on the 24th and 25th. Listen to what others have to say, and you'll recognize the benefits that come with staying informed. Secrets will be revealed on the 26th and 27th.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pay more attention to what you are doing and how best to use your time on the 24th and 25th. Don't feel the need to make a move or decision because someone else does.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Mix and mingle on the 24th and 25th. The information you gather will be valuable when it comes to money matters, as well as how best to help others. Look at the possibilities, and don't hesitate to make a move.