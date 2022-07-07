Astro Advice

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Exhaust all your options before making a move. Getting along with others will be mandatory if you want to get things done on time. Stick to what's feasible, and avoid overreacting and overspending.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Pay attention to how you present yourself. Your image will make a difference when networking. A chance to impress someone you feel drawn to will pay off. Go for the brass ring!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep your emotions in check. Refuse to let someone upset you or back you into a corner. Look for ways to improve what you can offer, and move forward quickly. Don't let anyone hold you back.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself. Focus on self-improvement instead of trying to change someone. Look for a chance to nurture and improve your relationships, and you will inspire others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't shun your responsibilities. Take care of duties before moving on to more enjoyable or creative tasks. Having a clear mind will make it easier for you to develop an original plan.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put your strengths to the test, and don't stop until you reach your goal. Self-improvements will fetch compliments and encourage talks about intentions and plans with someone you love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep everything in perspective. Too much of anything will leave you in a quandary. Concentrate on positive changes at home, and nurture relationships you have neglected.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put everything you've got into making your environment better. Spend time at home going over pending matters and cleaning up unfinished business. What you accomplish will buy you some freedom.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You can think big, but when it comes to putting your plans in motion, do so with a minimalist approach. Use only what's necessary to reach your target. Waste not, and you'll have no regrets.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll find it difficult to say no to a persuasive talker or someone who's trying to sell you something. When temptation sets in, rethink your steps. Personal improvement will pay off.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll be quick to make decisions. Put a hold on voicing your opinion or making promises you haven't thought through. Don't limit your possibilities by tying up your time and energy.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Seize the moment, do something you find inviting and immerse yourself in mastering what you set out to achieve. Don't wait for someone to take charge. Romance is encouraged.