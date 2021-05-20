Astro Advice

Take your time, gain perspective and proceed judiciously. A constructive approach this year will help you avoid making a costly mistake. Self-control will encourage you to ward off temptation and prompt you to develop more efficient plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change may excite you, but think about it carefully. Put your energy where it counts, and keep your emotions out of the mix. Pay attention to hazardous health situations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Express your thoughts openly and honestly to avoid being left in a vulnerable position. Take control, and use common sense to navigate your way forward. A disciplined attitude will be a must.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't feel tied to old ideas if you have a better plan. Expand your interests, mind and awareness. Collaborating with someone just as enthusiastic as you will give you a needed boost.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Control your emotions. Be realistic and honest about what you can and cannot do. Less talk and more action will make a lasting impression on someone who counts. It's time to take care of business!